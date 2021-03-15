Mark Selby claimed six wins from seven matches at the WST Pro Series event in Milton Keynes to top Group E with fellow Englishman Stuart Carrington joining him in the last 32.

The three-times world champion completed victories over Daniel Womersley, Lukas Kleckers, Eden Sharav, Carrington, Joe O’Connor and Matthew Selt with a 2-0 loss to world number 92 Soheil Vahedi his only defeat of the day.

Selby was not assured of qualification until he completed a 2-1 win over Gibraltar Open semi-finalist Selt in his final group match. A 142 break from Selby was cancelled out by Selt's 75 before the former world number one responded with an 83 to top the section.

World number 51 Carrington enjoyed a 2-0 win over Vahedi to finish runner-up behind Selby after finishing on 15 points with Vahedi, who was edged out on frame difference despite winning five out seven fixtures.

“Best of three is cut-throat, anybody can go through," said Selby, who also rolled in a 140 break in a 2-0 win over Carrington.

"To finish top of the group is pleasing. More pleasing that I felt like I played well today. I scored ok when I got my chances, I had a couple of 140 breaks. That was the main thing for me, to find a bit of form.

It’s a crazy format, because I went into that last game having won five out of six and I still might not have ended up in the top two. It’s tough, but it is what it is.

"It’s the same for everyone and it is nice to get through to the next group.”

Group I begins at 10am (GMT) on Monday with world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in action.

The second group stage of the WST Pro Series begins on Wednesday 17 March with 32 qualifiers from 16 groups making up four more groups of eight.

The final group will be contested between the top two from each group on Sunday 21 March, the day before the Tour Championship begins at Celtic Manor in Wales.

WST Pro Series last-32 qualifiers

Jack Lisowski

Luca Brecel

Luo Honghao

Zhou Yeulong

Shaun Murphy

Louis Heathcote

Zhao Xintong

Dominic Dale

Stuart Bingham

Sam Craigie

Martin O'Donnell

Lu Ning

Kyren Wilson

Sunny Akani

Joe Perry

Xiao Guodong

Oliver Lines

James Cahill

Ali Carter

Mark Davis

Ben Woollaston

Fergal O'Brien

Barry Hawkins

Ricky Walden

Mark Williams

Robert Milkins

Mark Selby

Stuart Carrington

