Two-times world finalist Ali Carter rolled in four century breaks as he topped Group H on 18 points in a dominant display with six wins from seven matches as Mark Davis joined him in the last 32.

Former six-red world champion Mark Davis won his final group games 2-0 against Carter, to go with wins against Hamim Hussain and Dylan Emery that saw him edge out world number 98 Simon Lichtenberg on frame difference for second place in the group with both players finishing on 15 points.

Carter enjoyed knocks of 141, 135, 103 and 101 to continue his strong recent surge in form that helped him reach the quarter-finals of the Welsh Open and last 32 of the Gibraltar Open.

New Welsh Open champion Jordan Brown joins the action in Group F on Thursday.

The second group stage of the WST Pro Series begins on Wednesday 17 March with 32 qualifiers from 16 groups making up four more groups of eight.

The final group will be contested between the top two from each group on Sunday 21 March, the day before the Tour Championship begins.

WST Pro Series last-32 qualifiers

Jack Lisowski

Luca Brecel

Luo Honghao

Zhou Yeulong

Shaun Murphy

Louis Heathcote

Zhao Xintong

Dominic Dale

Stuart Bingham

Sam Craigie

Martin O'Donnell

Lu Ning

Kyren Wilson

Sunny Akani

Joe Perry

Xiao Guodong

Oliver Lines

James Cahill

Ali Carter

Mark Davis

