Mark Williams won Group P at the WST Pro Series event in Milton Keynes to all but secure his place at the World Championship next month.

The three-times world champion enjoyed six wins from seven matches to top the section on frame difference ahead of Robert Milkins, who also finished on 18 points with six wins from seven.

Williams feels reaching the last 32 of the inaugural Pro Series event means he will not have to qualify for the World Championship which begins on Saturday 17 April in Sheffield.

“I thought I played alright all of the way through. I was lucky in a couple of frames," said the world number 13, who hit two century breaks and suffered his only defeat of the day to Milkins.

"I was lucky to beat Florian (Nuessle), I got a snooker and won the first frame on the black and then won the next on the pink.

"It wasn’t as easy as it looked, but I’m just happy to be in the next group.

My aim was just to get to the Crucible without going to the qualifiers. I think I’ve done that now so I’m just looking forward to it and will enjoy it.

The second group stage of the WST Pro Series begins on Wednesday 17 March with 32 qualifiers from 16 groups making up four more groups of eight.

The final group will be contested between the top two from each group on Sunday 21 March, the day before the Tour Championship begins at Celtic Manor in Wales.

WST Pro Series last-32 qualifiers

Jack Lisowski

Luca Brecel

Luo Honghao

Zhou Yeulong

Shaun Murphy

Louis Heathcote

Zhao Xintong

Dominic Dale

Stuart Bingham

Sam Craigie

Martin O'Donnell

Lu Ning

Kyren Wilson

Sunny Akani

Joe Perry

Xiao Guodong

Oliver Lines

James Cahill

Ali Carter

Mark Davis

Ben Woollaston

Fergal O'Brien

Barry Hawkins

Ricky Walden

Mark Williams

Robert Milkins

