World number one Judd Trump made a big statement by firing in back-to-back centuries of 128 and 121 against Zhou Yuelong at the World Snooker Tour on Saturday afternoon.

In his third match of the day, Trump comfortably saw off his Chinese opponent with some sublime snooker as he continued preparations for the Tour Championship next week.

Trump will be the number one seed at the tournament and it not hard to see why after he comfortably dispatched Zhou in next to no time.

Had Hawkins slipped up on Friday it would have opened the door for Zhou.

Hawkins did not progress to the final group of the Pro Series, as Sam Craigie and Jack Lisowski took the qualifying spots, but in finishing third he closed the door on Zhou.

The final field for next week’s Tour Championship is a stellar affair:

Judd Trump

Mark Selby

Neil Robertson

John Higgins

Ronnie O’Sullivan

Jack Lisowski

Kyren Wilson

Barry Hawkins

