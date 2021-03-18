Kyren Wilson edged out Stuart Carrington 2-1 in his final Group 2 match on Thursday to seal his place in the WST Pro Series final group alongside Xiao Guodong.

Wilson, Xiao, Carrington and Ben Woollaston – who was edged out on frame difference by Xiao for second place – were all tied on four wins from six matches before the concluding round of fixtures in Milton Keynes.

World number six Wilson made a knock of 51 to move 1-0 ahead only for the world number 56 Carrington to restore parity at 1-1 with a classy run of 137.

In a taut decider that lasted 33 minutes with both men knowing victory would seal qualification, Wilson scrambled over the line with a decisive 44 to join Group 1 qualifiers Ali Carter and Mark Williams in Sunday's eight-man final group.

The 2020 world finalist secured top place courtesy of a 2-1 victory over China's world number 34 Xiao earlier on Thursday.

Xiao defeated fellow countryman Lu Ning 2-0 in his concluding match of the day to progress ahead of the unfortunate Woollaston, who beat Robert Milkins 2-1 but was eliminated on frame difference over the seven-match league format.

Group 3 begins on Friday with in-form Jack Lisowski and Barry Hawkins in action at 10am (GMT).

