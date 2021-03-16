Judd Trump admits he would love to equal last season's record haul of six ranking event victories by lifting a second world title in May.

The undisputed world number one changed his tip before the WST Pro Series event, but was hardly troubled as he enjoyed six wins out of seven matches to top Group O in qualifying for the last 32 in Milton Keynes.

Trump enjoyed wins over Sean Maddocks, Steven Hallworth, Jimmy White, Barry Pinches, Jamie Jones and Ryan Day with a closing 2-0 defeat to Hossein Vafaei ultimately immaterial as he finished on 18 points.

The 2019 world champion was joined in the last 32 by Shoot Out winner Ryan Day, who contributed two centuries as he reached 15 points alongside fellow Welshman Jamie Jones, but qualified on frame difference.

“I got it all done and dusted early on. I didn’t have to panic in the last couple of games as I always knew I was in control," said Trump, whose 116 against Hallworth was his only century of the day.

It was about getting some good match practice. I’ve had the same tip on all season and I decided to take it off and come here and play ahead of a couple of big events coming up.

Trump has three more chances of ranking titles with the WST Pro Series, the Tour Championship and World Championship giving him the chance to add to his success in lifting the English Open, Northern Ireland Open, World Grand Prix, German Masters and Gibraltar Open.

“For me I’ve already done better than I did last season. Even though I’ve won less tournaments, I’ve played in a few less events," said Trump.

"The overall standard and consistency has been better as well and I’m still in with a chance of breaking that record.

It would be nice to equal it at the Tour Championship or the World Championship. I’m in a great position for both of them.

Trump and Day join Stuart Bingham, Oliver Lines, Mark Selby, Zhou Yuelong, Dominic Dale and Ricky Walden in group 4 of the second phase on Saturday.

The second phase begins on Wednesday with Mark Williams, Ali Carter, Martin O'Donnell, Louis Heathcote, James Cahill, Sunny Akani, Ben Hancorn and Lyu Haotian contesting Group 1 with the top two reaching the final group on Sunday.

WST Pro Series last-32 qualifiers

Jack Lisowski

Luca Brecel

Luo Honghao

Zhou Yeulong

Shaun Murphy

Louis Heathcote

Zhao Xintong

Dominic Dale

Stuart Bingham

Sam Craigie

Martin O'Donnell

Lu Ning

Kyren Wilson

Sunny Akani

Joe Perry

Xiao Guodong

Oliver Lines

James Cahill

Ali Carter

Mark Davis

Ben Woollaston

Fergal O'Brien

Barry Hawkins

Ricky Walden

Mark Williams

Robert Milkins

Mark Selby

Stuart Carrington

Ben Hancorn

Lyu Haotian

Judd Trump

Ryan Day

