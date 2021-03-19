Sam Craigie and Jack Lisowski will take their place in Sunday's WST Pro Series final group with Barry Hawkins narrowly missing out but securing a spot in the Tour Championship after all three men finished on 15 points in Group 3.

World number 55 Craigie hit two centuries and topped the section on superior frame difference with Lisowski edging out Hawkins courtesy of a 2-1 win in their earlier match. Hawkins had the not insignificant consolation of qualifying for the Tour Championship next week in Wales after finishing third.

Craigie enjoyed 2-0 wins against Luca Brecel and Fergal O'Brien respectively before overcoming Lisowski by the same scoreline to squeeze through, three frames better off than Lisowski and Hawkins.

World number 10 Lisowski – who is also in the Tour Championship – will chase his first ranking title on Sunday while Craigie has reached the last eight of a ranking event for the second time in his career after an impressive run at the China Open two years ago.

The 2013 world finalist Hawkins will regroup for next week's Tour Championship involving the top eight on the one-year list that begins on Monday at Celtic Manor.

Hawkins needed to finish inside the top five to deny Zhou Yuelong the chance to overtake him, but third place sees him finalise his spot at the game's penultimate ranking event before the World Championship next month.

World number one Judd Trump, Mark Selby and Stuart Bingham compete in Group 4 on Saturday to determine the final line-up for the final with Ali Carter, Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson and Xiao Guodong also through.

WST Pro Series final group

Ali Carter

Mark Williams

Kyren Wilson

Xiao Guodong

Jack Lisowski

Sam Craigie

