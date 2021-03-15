World number 120 Ben Hancorn won six straight matches to breeze through to the WST Pro Series last 32 that included a confidence-boosting victory over world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.

The former English amateur champion lost his group I opener 2-1 to Tom Ford before embarking on a winning streak that started with a 2-1 win over O'Sullivan, who made a knock of 141 in the second frame but still lost.

Further wins against Jamie Wilson, David Lilley, Chen Zifan and Mark Joyce secured his progress, but a final 2-0 win over Lyu Haotian that included a 78 break saw Hancorn win the section on frame difference from Lyu, who also ended Monday on 18 points.

Bristolian Hancorn and world number 47 Lyu will face Mark Williams, Ali Carter, Martin O'Donnell, Louis Heathcote, James Cahill and Sunny Akani in Group 1 of the second phase on Wednesday in Milton Keynes.

“It didn’t go well in my first match, I lost 2-1 and I thought here we go again," said Hancorn.

Then I played Ronnie and what can I say, I was so happy with that match and how I played. The pressure is unbelievable. I’ve never experienced anything like it.

"Holding it together stood me in good stead for the rest of the day. It’s amazing what one match can do, it can turn any player around.

“I started the season ok, I won a couple of matches. I thought that it would take a bit of time to bed in and get used to the situation. Then I went on a run where I was struggling to win frames, let alone matches.

"The format of this event suited me, it’s quick and it is only best of three. Anything can happen and I’m just glad to come out on top.”

O'Sullivan was docked a frame for arriving late to face Joyce before producing breaks of 98, 48 and 50 to win 2-1 in only 13 minutes and 56 seconds.

He will turn his attention to the Tour Championship, the penultimate event before he defends his world title next month, which begins at Celtic Manor in Wales on Monday.

The first group stage concludes on Tuesday with world number one Judd Trump and six-times world finalist Jimmy White in Group O.

The second group stage begins on Wednesday with 32 qualifiers from 16 groups making up four more groups of eight.

The final group will be contested between the top two from each group on Sunday 21 March.

WST Pro Series last-32 qualifiers

Jack Lisowski

Luca Brecel

Luo Honghao

Zhou Yeulong

Shaun Murphy

Louis Heathcote

Zhao Xintong

Dominic Dale

Stuart Bingham

Sam Craigie

Martin O'Donnell

Lu Ning

Kyren Wilson

Sunny Akani

Joe Perry

Xiao Guodong

Oliver Lines

James Cahill

Ali Carter

Mark Davis

Ben Woollaston

Fergal O'Brien

Barry Hawkins

Ricky Walden

Mark Williams

Robert Milkins

Mark Selby

Stuart Carrington

Ben Hancorn

Lyu Haotian

