World number one Judd Trump could not have got his WST Pro Series campaign off to a more emphatic and impressive start.

Sean Maddocks held a 6-1 lead near the start of the pair's opening match on the main table in Milton Keynes when Trump swiftly stole the show.

The Bristolian, confronted with a bunch of reds, struck what seemed to be a classic amateur hit-and-hope into the pack, only for a red to fly cleanly into the corner pocket.

Upon closer inspection, Trump had incredibly managed to pick out an audacious three-ball plant, and he pulled off the shot to perfection.

The 31-year-old, in typical fashion, reacted as though nothing had happened and simply continued with his break after sinking the belter.

Trump and six-time world finalist Jimmy White are featured in Group O and will be playing a host of matches on Tuesday in the bizarre event.

Ronnie O'Sullivan grabbed the headlines on Monday with a series of memorable antics before he crashed out from Group I with apparent disdain for the quirky format.

Each match consists of a best-of-three frames with a round-robin played out over the course of the day between the players in each group.

The second group stage begins on Wednesday with 32 qualifiers from 16 groups making up four more groups of eight.

The final group will be contested between the top two from each group on Sunday 21 March.

