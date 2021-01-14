Scene setter

This will be the first edition of the WST Pro Series, which has arrived on the snooker scene for 2021.

The legendary Stephen Hendry is set to make his eagerly-anticipated comeback, while fellow stars Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby are also in the draw.

The WST Pro Series will offer up total prize money of £420,500 and will take place at Arena MK in Milton Keynes.

What is the format?

The players have been split into 16 groups of eight for the initial round-robin phase. All matches are best-of-three frames, and the top two in each group will progress to the second group stage.

The second phase will feature 32 players split into four groups of eight, and the top two in each group will then progress.

The player who finishes top of the final group of eight players will be crowned the champion of the inaugural edition of the event.

Schedule

January 18-25: Groups 1-8

March 9-16: Groups 9-16

March 17-20: Second group stage

March 21: Final group

Group stage draw

Group A

Shaun Murphy

Michael Holt

Alan McManus

Louis Heathcote

Xu Si

Ken Doherty

Fraser Patrick

Brian Ochoiski

Group B

Kyren Wilson

Li Hang

Yuan Sijun

Sunny Akani

Pang Junxu

Kacper Filipiak

Aaron Hill

Fan Zhengyi

Group C

Stuart Bingham

Scott Donaldson

Sam Craigie

Chris Wakelin

Jamie Clarke

Ashley Carty

Billy Castle

Jamie Curtis-Barrett

Group D

Barry Hawkins

Ricky Walden

Jimmy Robertson

Alexander Ursenbacher

Gerard Greene

Duane Jones

Farakh Ajaib

Paul Davison

Group E

Mark Selby

Matthew Selt

Joe O’Connor

Stuart Carrington

Eden Sharav

Soheil Vahedi

Lukas Kleckers

Daniel Womersley

Group F

Mark Allen

Ben Woollaston

Noppon Saengkham

David Grace

Igor Figueiredo

Jordan Brown

Riley Parsons

Fergal O’Brien

Group G

Gary Wilson

Lu Ning

Martin O’Donnell

Liam Highfield

Jamie O’Neill

Zhao Jianbo

Rory McLeod

Stephen Hendry

Group H

Yan Bingtao

Ali Carter

Mark Davis

Tian Pengfei

Chang Bingyu

Simon Lichtenberg

Amine Amiri

Kuldesh Johal

Group I

Ronnie O’Sullivan

Tom Ford

Lyu Hoatian

Mark Joyce

Chen Zifan

David Lilley

Ben Hancorn

Jamie Wilson

Group J

David Gilbert

Martin Gould

Elliot Slessor

Ian Burns

James Cahill

Peter Lines

Oliver Lines

Iulian Boiko

Group K

Anthony McGill

Zhao Xintong

Mark King

Dominic Dale

Andy Hicks

Si Jiahui

Peter Devlin

Lee Walker

Group L

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhou Yuelong

Anthony Hamilton

Luo Honghao

Mitchell Mann

Lei Peifan

Ashley Hugill

Leo Fernandez

Group M

Joe Perry

Xiao Guodong

Matthew Stevens

Daniel Wells

Jak Jones

Rod Lawler

Allan Taylor

Haydon Pinhey

Group N

Jack Lisowski

Graeme Dott

Luca Brecel

Andrew Higginson

Jackson Page

Brandon Sargeant

Zak Surety

Michael White

Group O

Judd Trump

Hossein Vafaei

Ryan Day

Jamie Jones

Barry Pinches

Jimmy White

Steven Hallworth

Sean Maddocks

Group P

Mark Williams

Kurt Maflin

Robert Milkins

Nigel Bond

Robbie Williams

Gao Yang

Alex Borg

Oliver Brown

