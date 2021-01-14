Scene setter
This will be the first edition of the WST Pro Series, which has arrived on the snooker scene for 2021.
The legendary Stephen Hendry is set to make his eagerly-anticipated comeback, while fellow stars Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby are also in the draw.
The WST Pro Series will offer up total prize money of £420,500 and will take place at Arena MK in Milton Keynes.
What is the format?
The players have been split into 16 groups of eight for the initial round-robin phase. All matches are best-of-three frames, and the top two in each group will progress to the second group stage.
The second phase will feature 32 players split into four groups of eight, and the top two in each group will then progress.
The player who finishes top of the final group of eight players will be crowned the champion of the inaugural edition of the event.
- Why 'incredible' Stephen Hendry could shock snooker world
- Stephen Hendry wants to temper expectations, but believes he can compete
Schedule
January 18-25: Groups 1-8
March 9-16: Groups 9-16
March 17-20: Second group stage
March 21: Final group
- Exclusive: ‘He’ll never get over it' – O’Sullivan ‘shocked’ by Selby reaction
- O'Sullivan exclusive: Who does world champion expect to dominate snooker in 2021?
‘You won’t see a better shot than that’ - Top 10 shots featuring Selby, Trump and O’Sullivan
Group stage draw
Group A
- Shaun Murphy
- Michael Holt
- Alan McManus
- Louis Heathcote
- Xu Si
- Ken Doherty
- Fraser Patrick
- Brian Ochoiski
Group B
- Kyren Wilson
- Li Hang
- Yuan Sijun
- Sunny Akani
- Pang Junxu
- Kacper Filipiak
- Aaron Hill
- Fan Zhengyi
Group C
- Stuart Bingham
- Scott Donaldson
- Sam Craigie
- Chris Wakelin
- Jamie Clarke
- Ashley Carty
- Billy Castle
- Jamie Curtis-Barrett
Group D
- Barry Hawkins
- Ricky Walden
- Jimmy Robertson
- Alexander Ursenbacher
- Gerard Greene
- Duane Jones
- Farakh Ajaib
- Paul Davison
Group E
- Mark Selby
- Matthew Selt
- Joe O’Connor
- Stuart Carrington
- Eden Sharav
- Soheil Vahedi
- Lukas Kleckers
- Daniel Womersley
Group F
- Mark Allen
- Ben Woollaston
- Noppon Saengkham
- David Grace
- Igor Figueiredo
- Jordan Brown
- Riley Parsons
- Fergal O’Brien
Group G
- Gary Wilson
- Lu Ning
- Martin O’Donnell
- Liam Highfield
- Jamie O’Neill
- Zhao Jianbo
- Rory McLeod
- Stephen Hendry
Group H
- Yan Bingtao
- Ali Carter
- Mark Davis
- Tian Pengfei
- Chang Bingyu
- Simon Lichtenberg
- Amine Amiri
- Kuldesh Johal
Group I
- Ronnie O’Sullivan
- Tom Ford
- Lyu Hoatian
- Mark Joyce
- Chen Zifan
- David Lilley
- Ben Hancorn
- Jamie Wilson
Group J
- David Gilbert
- Martin Gould
- Elliot Slessor
- Ian Burns
- James Cahill
- Peter Lines
- Oliver Lines
- Iulian Boiko
Group K
- Anthony McGill
- Zhao Xintong
- Mark King
- Dominic Dale
- Andy Hicks
- Si Jiahui
- Peter Devlin
- Lee Walker
Group L
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Zhou Yuelong
- Anthony Hamilton
- Luo Honghao
- Mitchell Mann
- Lei Peifan
- Ashley Hugill
- Leo Fernandez
Group M
- Joe Perry
- Xiao Guodong
- Matthew Stevens
- Daniel Wells
- Jak Jones
- Rod Lawler
- Allan Taylor
- Haydon Pinhey
Group N
- Jack Lisowski
- Graeme Dott
- Luca Brecel
- Andrew Higginson
- Jackson Page
- Brandon Sargeant
- Zak Surety
- Michael White
Group O
- Judd Trump
- Hossein Vafaei
- Ryan Day
- Jamie Jones
- Barry Pinches
- Jimmy White
- Steven Hallworth
- Sean Maddocks
Group P
- Mark Williams
- Kurt Maflin
- Robert Milkins
- Nigel Bond
- Robbie Williams
- Gao Yang
- Alex Borg
- Oliver Brown