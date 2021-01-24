China's Luo Honghao and Zhou Yuelong qualified for the WST Pro Series last 32 on Sunday after finishing in the top two positions in Group L.
World number 64 Luo completed 2-1 victories over Mitchell Mann, Leo Fernandez and Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and two 2-0 wins against Anthony Hamilton and UK Championship semi-finalist Zhou.
Luo suffered a 2-0 defeat to Ashley Hugill but enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Lei Peifan to win the section on 18 points from a possible 21.
- WST Pro Series 2021: Draw, schedule and latest results
- Perry: Why ‘new Chinese superstar’ Yan is great for snooker’s future
- 'I'm buzzing' – New dad O'Donnell progresses as Group G winner, Wilson hits 147
- 'It hurt' – Bingham puts Masters defeat behind him to sparkle at WST Pro Series
World number 21 Zhou concluded his progress by rolling in breaks of 85 and 134, one of three centuries he made on Sunday, in a 2-0 win over Un-Nooh, who finished bottom of the section with two wins from seven.
Week one of the new ranking event concludes on Monday with 2006 world champion Graeme Dott, Jack Lisowski and Luca Brecel in action.
WST Pro Series last-32 qualifiers
- Luo Honghao
- Zhou Yeulong
- Shaun Murphy
- Louis Heathcote
- Zhao Xintong
- Dominic Dale
- Stuart Bingham
- Sam Craigie
- Martin O'Donnell
- Lu Ning
- Kyren Wilson
- Sunny Akani
- Joe Perry
- Xiao Guodong
Scene setter
This will be the first edition of the WST Pro Series, which has arrived on the snooker scene for 2021.
The legendary Stephen Hendry was set to make his eagerly-anticipated comeback, but withdrew on Friday January 15 and was replaced by John Astley. Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby are also in the draw.
The WST Pro Series will offer up total prize money of £420,500 and will take place at Arena MK in Milton Keynes.
What is the format?
The players have been split into 16 groups of eight for the initial round-robin phase. All matches are best-of-three frames, and the top two in each group will progress to the second group stage.
The second phase will feature 32 players split into four groups of eight, and the top two in each group will then progress.
The player who finishes top of the final group of eight players will be crowned the champion of the inaugural edition of the event.
Schedule
- January 18-25: Groups 1-8
- March 9-16: Groups 9-16
- March 17-20: Second group stage
- March 21: Final group