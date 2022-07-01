Robbie Williams enjoyed a remarkable fluke during a 3-1 victory over Zhao Jianbo during Friday's action at the Championship League in Leicester.

The world No. 61 was leading 2-1 and 56-1 when he attempted a long red in a top pocket at pace.

Ad

Snooker What does 2022/23 snooker season look like after key updates? 7 HOURS AGO

The object ball rattled the jaws only to race down a side rail and nestle in the yellow bag as several balls were disturbed. "You are kidding me," said commentator David Hendon.

Wallasey potter Williams was apologetic to Zhao, but would wrap up a vital three points by claiming the fourth frame boosted by breaks of 70, 55 and 56 with Zhao responding with a 90 of his own in the second frame.

Williams drew his opening match 2-2 with Oliver Brown leaving him chasing a win over Luca Brecel in his final group match to reach the last 32 of the season's first ranking event.

Scottish Open holder Brecel rolled in an 89 and 66 in a 3-1 win over Brown after opening with a 3-1 success against world No. 81 Zhao that included a 76 and 85.

The Belgian – who won the Championship League in 2020 – only needs a point against Williams later on Friday evening to progress as group winner.

Snooker O'Sullivan heads cast as World Doubles returns to circuit after 31-year absence YESTERDAY AT 14:15