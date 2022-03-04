Ukraine teenager Iulian Boiko admits he would willingly take up arms against Russia to help his country if he was old enough.

The talented 16-year-old was born in the besieged capital Kyiv and has been proud of the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko, his brother Wladimir, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk – all boxing champions – joining the fight against Vladimir Putin's horrific invasion.

Former tennis professional Sergiy Stakhovsky is also lending his help to the war effort.

“I’m really proud of all the soldiers, all of the Ukrainian army, including Usyk and top boxers, including football players, and players from all sports," Boiko told reporters

"All of the professional sportsmen, most of them are fighting now for our country.

It’s impossible not to be proud because they are amazing.

“If I was a bit older I would do the same. The only way to destroy the enemy is for everyone to unite and stand as one.”

Boiko will face Simon Blackwell in the first round of the inaugural Turkish Masters in Antalya on Tuesday after Masters champion Neil Robertson withdrew from the event

He enjoyed a 4-3 win over Liam Davies from 3-0 behind in the first round of the Welsh Open this week, but lost 4-0 to Northern Ireland Open holder Mark Allen amid the unrest in his homeland.

“I tried my best. When I was 3-0 down my game was not to the standard that I’m used to. I was not playing very well," he said.

“But I was just thinking of all the people who are now trying to protect our nation. I tried to fight and give my best and fortunately I came out as a winner in the end.

"That’s very difficult. You get mixed feelings. You’re angry, you’re upset because you wish you could change something and do something against it.

“But for me the only way to cheer people up a little bit is just to continue playing and doing what I do best.

“I’m trying to work as hard as I can to focus, as much as is possible during these times, on snooker.

“I have a few friends who are in the heated zones of the war, so yeah it’s really tough. I just hope everyone is safe.

“Everyone is involved in some ways. I think everyone in Ukraine is just trying to help each other.

“Not all the people can deal with guns and with the war and fighting, but there is still a lot of help from regular people involved in this."

