Austria 2's duo of Benjamin Karl and Daniela Ulbing finished on top of the podium in the Mixed Parallel Slalom Team event in Piancavallo, Italy.

The duo beat Edwin Coratti and Nadya Ochner in the big final to claim gold, with the Italian pair failing to finish.

That meant Karl and Ulbing triumphed, becoming the third different pair from their home nation to win a parallel mixed World Cup event this season.

The eventual winners had earlier on only reached the big final by the smallest of margins, narrowly edging past fellow Austrian duo Alexandre Payer and Sabine Schoeffmann in the semi-final by 0.02 seconds.

There was to be further heartbreak for Italy at the hands of an Austrian duo in the small final, as Italy 2's team of Marc Hofer and Lucia Dalmasso were defeated by Payer and Schoeffman by just 0.56 seconds to claim the bronze medal on an excellent day for Austria.

