Jasmine Baird earned her first ever World Cup victory with an impressive performance on home snow in Edmonton.

Taking the lead after two jumps, the Canadian was in the luxurious position of taking on a third jump after everyone else had already been and by then her score of 159.5 was more than enough to seal victory.

She said: "I've never had the luxury of a victory lap before.

"My coach came up to me and gave me a big hug, I usually don't like to watch anyone else drop, for some reason.

"I don't like to look at the scores, but coach came up, I was the last to drop, and he said, 'Congrats on your win.'"

Belgium's Evy Poppe finished second with Reira Iwabuchi of Japan finishing third.

It proved to be a great night for Canada with Nicolas Laframboise securing a bronze medal in the men's event.

Australian Valentino Guseli took gold with a score of 172.5, just 0.5 points ahead of Chris Corning of the USA.

