Charlotte Bankes laid down another marker ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with her second snowboard cross World Cup win of the season in Krasnoyarsk.

The reigning world champion had topped qualifying at the Russian resort, which is making its debut on the circuit, and backed up that result with victory in the big final.

Bankes topped the podium ahead of runner-up Chloe Trespeuch of France while American Lindsey Jacobellis claimed the bronze medal as Aussie Belle Brockhoff finished fourth.

"I am really happy," Bankes said. "It wasn't my best start, but I knew I had to stay in the right line and then just go on and have fun in the bank turns and have a good race.

"It was a tight race, so it was fun riding. As we have another race tomorrow, my plan is now to recover and then get back to it tomorrow and hopefully I will have another good day.

"I mean, that's the goal for sure."

Brockhoff had the best start of the big finalists but Bankes kept her cool and gradually gained on the Aussie along with Trespeuch, waiting patiently for their moment to strike.

Bankes and Trespeuch overtook Brockhoff in the air at the same time and were neck-and-neck going into the next bank, only for the Brit snowboarder to accelerate and take the lead.

It was an advantage that she would not relinquish again, crossing the line in first to extend her lead as the overall World Cup leader to 309 points - 78 more than Italy's Michela Moioli.

Moioli won the small final on Saturday to retain second place in the standings, with Brockoff and Trespeuch in third place with the exact same number of points (230).

In the men's event, Germany's Martin Noerl claimed his second career win following his 2018 success in Cervinia, topping the podium ahead of Merlin Surget of France.

Austrian Julian Lueftner claimed the bronze medal to secure his second career podium, with German Paul Berg just missing out on the medals in fourth.

Alessandro Haemmerle continues to lead the World Cup standings with 257 points ahead of teammate Jakob Dusek (190) despite neither athlete making it into the big final.

Noerl's win moves him up to third in the overall standings.

