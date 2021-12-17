Germany's Stefan Baumeister and Austria's Daniela Ulbing surged to parallel giant slalom victories in Carezza, Italy.

Baumeister, who won bronze at the 2019 World Championships, beat out home favourite Edwin Coratti to make it into the semi-finals.

The 28-year-old outgunned Russia's Dmitrii Loginov in the final, who failed to finish his run, claiming his first parallel giant slalom gold and fourth medal in the discipline.

Ester Ledecka stepped off the skis and onto the board for the first time this season and the Czech sensation managed to make the big final.

A mistake by Ledecka in the big final ensured Ulbing claimed the gold by a margin of nearly three seconds.

