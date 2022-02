Snowboard

'A photo finish!' - Alessandro Haemmerle wins thrilling gold on line in snowboard cross drama at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria beats Eliot Grondin of Canada by two hundredths of a second to win gold in a thrilling photo finish at the snowboard cross. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:57, 2 hours ago