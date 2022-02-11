Shaun White has been described as “the face of snowboarding” after bringing his career to an end at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

White was hoping to pick up a fourth Olympic gold medal by winning the halfpipe final, but he had to settle for fourth place, with Ayumu Hirano of Japan taking victory.

British snowboarder Billy Morgan has praised the American's influence on the sport, telling Eurosport: “Shaun has pretty much led the charge of snowboarding for so long, he is the face of snowboarding and you can see how much it means to him there."

“And that must be a massive emotional thing you know, he’s competed for so long and to take that run being the last competitive run you’ll ever do – that’s got to be emotional”, he continued.

Despite missing out on a farewell medal, Morgan believes White went out in style.

“Coming into that run it’ll be a bit of a relief, he knows he can do it and it was an incredible run. Into his second hit, the cab 10, the sky hook, the classic, I like that he’s putting in his classic touches on his run like he has done all the way through his career. And he got to land an incredible run as his last and final contest. I think that means a lot to him”, Morgan said.

White was fighting injury during his final run, saying he was “seizing up”, but Morgan thinks his determination is what has made him an iconic figure with snowboarding, saying, “The way he copes with pressure is part of what made him such an amazing competitor as well. He has the tricks, he has the skills but he can also compete under that ridiculously high pressure.”

He is for sure an all-time great.

A five-time Olympian, White built an incredible career which saw him receive his first sponsorship at the age of seven after choosing snowboarding over skiing, and his longevity will ensure his name remains synonymous with the sport for years to come

In his final event, White was 20 years older than the youngest competitor in the field, providing an inspiring figure for the next generation to look up to.

Morgan agrees, saying, “he’s inspired so many people over the years. He will always be in the snowboard history book”.

