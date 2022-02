Snowboard

'I couldn't be any more proud of myself' - Team GB's Katie Ormerod delighted with performance at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Katie Ormerod talks about missing out on a place in the final of the snowboard slopestyle, saying she is proud to have come and put down a good run.

00:01:00, 2 hours ago