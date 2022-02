Snowboard

‘Inspired!’ – Zoi Sadowski-Synnott receives panda on podium after winning slopestyle final at Beijing 2022 Olympics

‘Inspired!’ – Zoi Sadowski-Synnott receives a panda on the podium after winning the women's slopestyle final. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:00:41, 6 minutes ago