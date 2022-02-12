Charlotte Bankes admits her time in Beijing hasn’t gone as planned despite an impressive display in the mixed team snowboard cross event.

Putting the disappointment of her quarter-final exit in the women’s event behind her, Bankes teamed up with Huw Nightingale and helped GB win their quarter-final, despite having to climb from fourth position following her partner’s run.

Ad

The duo were once again playing catch-up in the semis after Nightingale finished third, and as hard as Bankes fought, she was unable to overhaul Italy’s Caterina Carpano. The British pair were left with a place in the small final, where they came second to finish sixth overall in the competition.

Beijing 2022 ‘Unbelievable racing’ - Jacobellis seals sensational Beijing double gold AN HOUR AGO

Speaking to Eurosport after their competition, Bankes said: “It’s not been the Olympics I hoped for, but I didn’t have much to regret from the individual, it just didn’t go my way and I’ve got to just learn from that and there’s a lot of positives to pull out of this.”

The 2021 world champion was tipped as one of Team GB’s biggest medal hopes arriving in Beijing, and Bankes has thanked her team-mates for helping her deal with the pressure.

“To be able to come out today and give it my best and having the team around me, Huw motivated me today to go and push hard and just give it my best. It’s good to finish on a high note and I think we saw today it was fun racing, a lot of things happened and it wasn’t over until the end”, she said.

'You can't have a mistake like that' - GB's Bankes gutted at missing out on medal

After representing France at the last two Winter Olympics, Bankes switched allegiance to Great Britain, and hopes to inspire people in the UK to give snowboarding a go.

“Coming out here today and showing that our sport is this great and just trying to motivate people to come into our sport and show them how fun it is”, she said.

For Nightingale, he was competing at his first Winter Games, and admits it has been a surreal experience, telling Eurosport: “I can’t believe it. Coming here, you’re like, ‘it’s just a normal World Cup’, but then after I finished the race yesterday I was like ‘oh my god, I’m actually at the Games’, so it just feels amazing at the moment.”

As well as his sixth place finish alongside Bankes, Nightingale also went in the men’s individual event, crashing out at the quarter-final stage.

The 20-year-old has already got his sights set on a place at the 2026 event in Italy, saying: “Hopefully for the next Games, I'll go and I've already got one under my belt and I can prepare myself a lot better for the next one.”

--

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+.

Beijing 2022 ‘I love it’ – 16 years after THAT fail, Jacobellis evades crash and then showboats again AN HOUR AGO