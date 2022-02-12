Sixteen years on from a showboat that would seemingly haunt her for the rest of her career, Lindsey Jacobellis pulled off the ultimate flex in what could well have been her final jump at an Olympics.

Jacobellis’ name became synonymous with celebrating too early when she attempted a board grab in the dying moments of the women's snowboard cross big final at Turin 2006, a move which famously cost her gold as she fell in the final straight to gift Switzerland’s Tanja Frieden victory.

The American had already made amends when winning the women’s snowboard cross gold three days ago, but her redemption story was not over.

Pairing up with Nick Baumgartner, the US duo comfortably reached the big final, where they came up against two Italian teams and Canada 1.

Baumgartner won his leg by just 0.04 seconds, giving Jacobellis the tiniest of advantages, one which 2018 women’s champion Michela Moioli of Italy was initially able to overhaul in the early stages of the race.

However, Jacobellis did not give up, and she remarkably hauled back the Italian before pulling off the unthinkable on the final jump – a board grab.

This time, 16 years after the failed grab cost her gold, Jacobellis casually landed the jump to finish ahead of Moioli and seal her second gold of the Games

Olympic redemption: Jacobellis follows Turin 2006 gaffe with Beijing 2022 gold

“That was a stunning pass from Jacobellis, and there was the grab! Yes! I love it!” Ian Findlay said on Eurosport’s commentary when watching the replay.

“That says it all doesn’t it, that’s going to be the picture. What may be the final run in the Olympics for Jacobellis, 16 years on, she absolutely delivers! USA the gold medallists.”

The victory was all the more remarkable as Jacobellis and Baumgartner, with a combined age of 76, were the oldest team heading into the event.

Their experience evidently paid off, with 36-year-old Jacobellis capping off an Olympics to remember and Baumgartner winning his first medal of any colour.

How Twitter reacted to THAT grab

