Japanese snowboarder Takeru Otsuka attracted attention by checking his phone just before his crucial slopestyle run at the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

The 20-year-old produced a score of 74.93 in the qualifying event on Sunday which placed him down in sixth place and secured his progress through to the final

But it was what he did just before zipping down the first slope that was particularly striking as he used the precious moments preparing for action to check his phone.

The boarder from Atsugi, who took the gold medal in the big air event at both the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Winter X Games, was clearly attempting to keep himself loose and relaxed before his run.

Before posing and smiling into the camera, Otsuka placed the phone back into his trouser pocket just as he set off down the slope.

The men's slopestyle qualifying event was also notable for Su Yiming pulling off an outrageous run to top the standings.

The top-performing effort included a stunning five-spin stunt which was executed to perfection.

The 17-year old Chinese star, who is making his Olympic debut in Beijing, received 86.80 points as he advanced through to Monday's final.

"It is a very rare experience competing against my childhood heroes," Su said.

