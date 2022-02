Snowboard

‘The best run in snowboard halfpipe history’ – Ayumu Hirano puts ‘run of his life down’ to seal gold at Beijing 2022

Snowboard legend Shaun White missed out on a halfpipe medal in his last competition as Japan’s Ayumu Hirano claimed gold with a dazzling final run at Beijing 2022. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:56, an hour ago