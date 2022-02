Snowboard

‘The run of her life’ - Zoi Sadowski-Synnott seals history-making gold at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won gold in the women’s slopestyle final at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics after an unbelievable final run propelled her to the top of the leaderboard. It represented New Zealand’s first Winter Olympic gold.

00:01:34, an hour ago