Canada's Jennifer Hawkrigg very nearly cleaned out Poland's Weronika Biela-Nowaczyk in the first run of the parallel giant slalom qualifying round at the Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium.

Hawkrigg, who was making her Olympics debut, was going nicely down the blue course before losing her balance on a turn and skidded off.

The 25-year-old very nearly crashed into the Pole, who was gliding down the red course, but Biela-Nowaczyk did well to regain her composure to see out her run in a time of 44.59.

After finishing the blue course in 46.16 seconds, her total was 1:30.75 which saw her come 22nd which was enough to qualify for the elimination run.

Biela-Nowaczyk failed to make it into the head-to-head rounds as Ester Ledecka easily retained her snowboard parallel giant slalom title to kick-off her bid for more history in Beijing.

