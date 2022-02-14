Great Britain’s Katie Ormerod finished 25th in the snowboarding big air qualification as she failed to reach Tuesday's final.

The 24-year-old started disappointingly, scoring 14.75 after falling despite showing great amplitude and grab. Her second effort was much improved - delivering a trick worth 60.25 points - but another fall on the last run stood in her way of qualification.

"I don't usually fall in big air," she told BBC Sport after her elimination.

"I knew I could do these tricks. These are the ones I usually do for qualification. I got it on my second jump and then I decided to go for my cab 9 as I knew I needed that to go into the finals. Unfortunately I just didn't quite make it to the landing.”

Concerns were raised of Ormerod’s speed, as she struggled to complete her tricks to good effect.

"Although it really sucks, I struggled with this jump all week. I just couldn't clear it very well. It's been tough," Ormerod admitted.

"Today I just thought I'm going to give it everything. It's sport and it just didn't work out for me."

