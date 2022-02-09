Team GB's hopes of winning gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics look to be fading, after Charlotte Bankes failed to progress past the snowboard cross quarter-finals.

The world champion looked to be cruising through to the semis, but quickly went from first to third to miss out on going for a medal.

The 26-year-old went into the Games in the form of her life, leading the World Cup standings and having won half of the six races she had entered this season. Her medal hopes looked strong in Beijing, having qualified second quickest in the seeding run and then easing through her first race.

But in the quarter-finals, there was a big shock. Bankes was in the lead but made a mistake on one corner, running too wide to allow Tess Critchlow to come up on the inside, taking the Canadian from third to first, leaving Bankes battling with Faye Gollini for second.

Australian Belle Brockhoff blindsided both of them, producing a brilliant final jump to steal second, knocking Bankes out.

"Honestly at the moment I can't explain, it's not an easy day today, it's windy," Bankes told BBC Sport.

"It's a very dense field and I made a mistake on bank five, I think. It's not been an easy bank, we've tried to find solutions and maybe I didn't do a perfect bank. It was a tight race and unfortunately it didn't go my way.

"Belle didn't do good qualis, was struggling all morning and then managed to stick it down there - I had a really good training day yesterday, this morning was going well too, so I don't know what happened.

It was frustrating to do it today, I've had a great season so far and it's my worst result of the season.

Only two British reigning world champions went into Beijing - Bankes and the mixed doubles curling team of Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds - and neither have been able to reach the podium.

There are still hopes for a British medal, but they are fading. The men's and women's curling teams are likely to be in contention, as are freestyle skiers Zoe Atkin and Kirsty Muir in halfpipe and slopestyle respectively. The men's two and four-man bobsleigh teams are likely to challenge, while skeleton has produced surprises since Turin 2006.

