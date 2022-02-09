Lindsey Jacobellis captured an emotional gold in the women’s snowboard cross at Beijing 2022 – 16 years after her iconic last-gasp gaffe that cost her the Olympic title in Turin.

Prior to Wednesday's triumph, the American was best remembered for throwing away a huge lead at the 2006 Games after needlessly showboating on the final jump. She crashed, allowing Tanja Frieden to dramatically swoop through gold.

Ad

This time there was no repeat. After emerging from a quarter-final that saw favourite Charlotte Bankes crash out , Jacobellis cruised through her semi-final to tee up her chance of redemption.

Beijing 2022 Team GB gold medal hopes fade after Bankes crashes out in snowboard cross AN HOUR AGO

She led from start to finish, passing up the opportunity for flair on the final jump, as she became the oldest snowboarding medallist in Olympic history aged 36.

Bankes was billed as Team GB’s best hope of a gold medal in China but the 26-year-old, who had represented France at the last two Olympics, suffered a heartbreaking exit in the quarters.

With Bankes out and fastest qualifier Michela Moioli crashing in the semi-finals, it left a wide open field for the final. And it was Jacobellis who soared to the title, despite a couple of nervy moments, as she ended Team USA’s wait for gold in Beijing.

France’s Chloe Trespeuch took silver ahead of Canada’s Meryeta Odine in bronze, with Australia's Belle Brockhoff finishing off the podium in fourth.

Jacobellis' career had yielded five individual snowboard cross world titles and 10 Winter X Games triumphs, but the Olympic title was the one that had repeatedly eluded her.

After her brain malfunction in Turin, she was disqualified at Vancouver 2010, crashed out at Sochi 2014 and went from first to last in the final at PyeongChang 2018.

Jacobellis finishes with silver after showboat fail at Torino 2006 Winter Olympics

It looked like there would be no fairytale ending to a storied career but, despite failing to capture an individual world title since 2017, Jacobellis came up with a stunning redemption ride to consign memories of that day in Turin to history.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 USA duo Kim and White into halfpipe finals 5 HOURS AGO