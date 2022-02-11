Disappointment was mixed with relief as Shaun White brought the curtain down on his stellar Olympic career without picking up a medal.

Snowboard halfpipe’s GOAT had high hopes of signing off at the age of 35 with a fourth gold medal.

An emotional White was congratulated by his fellow competitors, after which he composed himself to speak to the media.

White has revealed his pace and power were diminished by a leg injury, but was happy to sign off his career at an Olympics.

"I’m OK. I’m hanging in there," he began.

"My leg was just seizing up on my run but I’m proud of the run I put down today. I don’t know why this happened today. I can only think if I’d got third I would’ve wanted second, if I got second, I would’ve wanted more.

"I got what I got today and fourth is amazing. I am proud. I’m proud of my life, my career, it’s been the love of my life competing and snowboarding and I’m proud of every moment. Thanks for being here and thanks for the send off."

Ayumu Hirano won gold with a run that Ian Findlay on commentary called "the best run in snowboard halfpipe history" and White added that he was proud of his legacy, telling Eurosport that he was proud to have led the way for the next generation.

"It’s been wild, it’s been so much," added White.

"Almost like groundhog day, how do I push myself to do the next big trick and how do I deliver this performance, stay on top and keep this younger generation in place. I knew this day would come eventually and I’m proud to have affected that next generation.

"People keep asking me what my legacy in this sport is and I think you saw it today - Ayumu [Hirano] and Scotty [James]. You saw them putting down dream runs and I’m proud to have affected them. I’m hoping to cheer them on from here on in."

White added to Olympics.com that he tried to appreciate every last aspect of the Beijing Olympics.

"It's done and I'm so relieved," White told Olympics.com. "Riding down to get to the halfpipe, just watching the sun come up over the hill and the turbines and [the] beautiful, beautiful place we're at, [I was] just trying to squeeze every little moment out of this process."

White’s first gold came in Turin in 2006, in a sport he has dominated for almost 20 years.

“I'm proud of every bit, every moment,” White added. “So thank you. Thank you, snowboarding. Thank you to everybody watching, and I can't wait for what's next."

While he will be hanging up his board, White could be seen again at an Olympics in a coaching capacity.

“As one door closes, another opens, and I can't wait to affect that next generation,” White said. “You know, I was sponsored when I was seven years old, I was given my first board and I keep thinking maybe I could be that for the next generation.”

When asked about coaching, White said: “I'd love to be a part of it. You know, if somebody was deserving of it and called upon me, I'd be honoured. I love to be there for them.

“Scotty [James] was like, 'hey, I'm going for another, if you want to help me out,' so you never know. I'd love to be a part of the sport in any way, so you'll be seeing more of me.”

