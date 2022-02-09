Lucas Foster was back on his feet just moments after a horror crash spoiled his halfpipe final qualification hopes.

The American crashed into the lip of the halfpipe on his way down from a frontside double 1260 during his second run.

The 22-year-old fell a full seven metres down the halfpipe but looked unharmed after bouncing back onto his board.

His snowboard appeared to absorb the impact from the fall, with fans and commentators amazed he was able to walk away from the accident unscathed.

Foster scored just 21.50 for his second run after a 42 on his first.

He finished in 17th place, five outside the 12 qualifying spots for the final.

Compatriot and defending champion Shaun White is through with a fourth place finish, with fellow Americans Taylor Gold and Chase Josey also into the final.

- - -

