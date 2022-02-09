Charlotte Bankes successfully qualified as the second seed for the snowboard cross finals.

The Brit, who is the current world champion in snowboard cross, finished second in a time of 1:22.72 behind Italy's Michela Moioli (1:22.19).

The timed runs decide the seeding for the races and Bankes rode the course smoothly to move into top spot initially.

But the world champion was overtaken by PyeongChang 2018 snowboard cross champion Moiolo, who came in just over half a second quicker than her rival.

Mereye Odine from Canada finished as the third seed with her time of 1:23.01, while legendary Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis came in fifth in a time of 1:22.19.

Jacobellis' compatriots Stacy Gaskill (fourth) Faye Gulini (seventh) and Meghan Tierney (16th) were able to sit out the second run.

The women's snowboard cross finals will take place at 6:30 GMT.

