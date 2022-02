Snowboard

Winter Olympics 2022 - 'Very close!' – Katie Ormerod falls just short after 'really impressive' performance

Katie Ormerod failed to qualify for the slopestyle final as her best score of 47.38 was not enough to breach the top 12. However, after two “really impressive” runs she said it was “amazing to be able to call myself an Olympian”. Watch every moment of Beijing 2022 live and on demand on discovery+

