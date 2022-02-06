Justine Dufour-Lapointe experienced a heart-breaking fall in the women's moguls final to deny her the chance to win a third Winter Olympics medal.

Dufour-Lapointe won moguls gold at Sochi in 2014 and silver in Pyeongchang four years ago, but failed to add to that tally after losing her balance after a jump in the first final.

Ad

The 27-year-old received a pole to replace the one she lost, and still decided to complete the course even though she would only be credited with a DNF (did not finish).

Beijing 2022 'She was incredible' - Morgan analyses amazing run from Sadowski-Synnott 3 HOURS AGO

"I would have liked to just crawl into a mogul and cry there for a while," Dufour-Lapointe told Canadian Press. "But I stood up and said, 'You know what? You have only one choice: to ski down that slope and have a smile on at the bottom of the course.'

"There's so many young girls that need to know that you never gave up and you fought to the end."

It was all going to plan for the two-time Olympic medallist with a fine score of 71.45 points in the qualifying round, but that hard work was undone with that fall in the finals.

Dufour-Lapointe’s older sister, Chloé Dufour-Lapointe, is also a moguls competitor and looked to console her sibling with a hug and words of encouragement.

"I totally felt her heart break," Chloé said. "I just wanted to be there for her and let her know that she must be proud of herself even though sometimes you don't see it right away.

"It was important for me to hug her and live this moment together."

Justine Dufour-Lapointe has her poles returned to her. Image credit: Getty Images

Chloé was able to gain the 12th and final qualifying spot for Final 2, but could not claim a top-six finish to advance to Final 3 and subsequently exited the competition after placing ninth.

The event itself was won by Australian Jakara Anthony.

Anthony produced what was the best run of the competition by amassing a score of 83.09, while USA's Jaelin Kauf took silver with a score of 80.28. Meanwhile, the ROC’s Anastasiia Smirnova took home the bronze medal with a score of 77.72.

---

Stream the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games live and on demand on discovery+

Beijing 2022 'Really impressive' - Su stuns with incredible slopestyle run at Beijing 2022 3 HOURS AGO