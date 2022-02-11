Snowboard legend Shaun White missed out on a halfpipe medal in his last competition as Japan’s Ayumu Hirano claimed gold with a dazzling final run.

Hirano took the gold medal with 96.00 points ahead of Australia’s Scotty James (92.50) and Switzerland’s Jan Scherrer (87.25).

“The best run in snowboard halfpipe history,” said Ian Findlay on commentary of Hirano's run.

“I think a gold is coming the way of Ayumu Hirano. Every element he wanted to put in was in! Hirano is the gold medallist from Japan. Three Olympics in a row, two silvers and now it is the gold medal he wanted.

“Unbelievable riding. A new level of men’s snowboard halfpipe from Hirano.”

James, a bronze medallist in 2018, had topped the leader board from his first run with 92.50 and it was not until the very last run of the event that he was knocked off the top spot by Hirano.

Hirano pulled off a triple cork on his first run – a trick during which the head dips under the board three times – but failed to execute the rest of his run as cleanly and sat in 10th place after the opener.

The 27-year-old landed the triple cork again in his second but it was only enough for second place as James occupied the top spot going into the final round of runs.

The finale was perfectly set up with the two athletes sitting in first and second going last.

James fell, giving Hirano the opportunity to take the gold with a near-perfect run.

White was in contention for a medal as he set himself for his third and final run, but he slipped and fell when he needed to top Scherrer’s score.

He had tears in his eyes as he came into the finish area, signing off on a remarkable career with a fourth-place finish rather than a fourth Olympic gold, before he smiled and waved to the huge, adoring crowd that had gathered to watch him.

It marks the end of a career that has seen White claim three Olympic gold and 13 snowboarding X-Games gold medals.

