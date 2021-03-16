Laurie Blouin saved the best until last to win Big Air gold at the Snowboarding World Championships in Aspen.

The Canadian needed a big last run to end up on the podium and duly delivered, a score of 89.75 seeing her take top spot from under the nose of Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

With the best two of the three runs counting towards the final score, Blouin produced a cab double 1080 Indy to take her total to 177.75.

That proved to be just one point clear of Sadowski-Synnott, with the New Zealand snowboarder agonisingly close to her second gold medal of the week and third overall thanks to her slopestyle efforts.

Bronze went to Miyabi Onitsuka of Japan, who finished with a score of 174.75 after her final run fell just short of the 90-point barrier.

Anna Gasser, the Austrian Olympic champion from PyeongChang 2018, was forced to settle for fourth spot, unable to follow up the World Championship Big Air gold she won four years ago.

Olympic silver medallist Blouin told FIS: "I’m so proud. This trick is not fully consistent for me. I still have to do a little bit of work, but just sending it on the last run.

"I’m still shaking. The level was insane. I mean everyone just rode so well."

