British snowboarder Charlotte Bankes made it two wins in two days at a World Cup meet in Russia to build up momentum ahead of the Beijing Olympics.

Bankes finished Sunday’s snowboard cross race ahead of Chloe Trespeuch of France and Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States to extend her lead in the World Cup standings.

Ad

Bankes built an early lead in the final and protected her advantage the rest of the way to cross the line ahead of her rivals, both arms stretched up in the air.

Snowboard US stars Anderson and Gerard soar to snowboard success 3 HOURS AGO

“I feel so great. I had a better day than yesterday as well,” Bankes said. “I am a lot happier with my riding today and I managed to feel really good when entering into the big final. I also had some really good starts today, so I feel super happy.”

It was a third World Cup victory of the year for Bankes, with the podium exactly the same as in Saturday’s race.

Bankes is set to represent Britain at the Olympics for the first time after competing for France in the previous two Winter Games. She won the snowboard cross gold medal at the world championships in Sweden last year.

- - -

Watch every event live from Beijing 2022 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+

Snowboard Double delight in Krasnoyarsk for snowboarders Noerl and Bankes 3 HOURS AGO