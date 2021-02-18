Charlotte Bankes came down to earth with a bump and crashed out of her first snowboard cross World Cup competition since being crowned world champion.

The British star, who nearly lost her footing in the final throes of a historic run to gold in Sweden exactly a week ago, fell on the first jump of the semi-final run-off in Reiteralm, Austria.

Bankes, who changed licenses to compete for Great Britain in 2018, sent former French team-mate Manon Petit Lenoir flying in the process and she also failed to finish.

Likewise, two fell in the women's big final leaving Italian Olympic champion Michela Moioli to take gold ahead of the legendary Lindsey Jacobellis, as Chloe Trespeuch eventually got back to her feet to finish third.

In the men's competition, Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle claimed the 11th World Cup gold of his career having won all four races on the day.

Spaniard Lucas Eguibar, who claimed gold at the World Championships, won silver with Mick Dierdorff taking bronze

