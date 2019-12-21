Clean sweep for hosts Italy in Snowboard Cross

Poor weather overnight made for testing conditions in round two of the series but reigning Olympic champion Michela Moioli successfully battled the elements, bettering her second-place finish last time out to go top of the overall standings.

The 25-year-old finished ahead of France's Chloe Trespeuch in second, while there was further cause for Italian celebration thanks to Sofia Belingheri, who completed the podium with bronze.

Moioli said: "The slope was fast and really fun, but I must say thanks to all of the volunteers who worked so hard to make this race possible because of all the snow we had last night."

In the men's race, Lorenzo Sommariva won his first ever World Cup event ahead of compatriot Emanuel Perathoner, with France's Merlin Surget in third.

Victory for the 26-year-old puts him top of the overall classification with 1400 points, having overtaken Austria's Alessandro Hammerle, who had to be content with seventh place this time round.

Sommariva said: "I've raced many times in the World Cup so I'm really happy to finally get the win. The track was very fast, very difficult, but also very fun."

Sportsbeat 2019