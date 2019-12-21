Corning and Iwabuchi soar to the top in Atlanta

Corning waltzed his way into the history books with a total of 177.25 points on the American slope, holding off Canada's Nicolas Laframboise and the adoring rapturous home crown.

Japan's Ryoma Kimata went home with third but it was all about the American under the Sun Trust Park lights, executing a stunning final-run quad cork 1800 to further augment his trophy cabinet.

And it marked his seventh crystal globe across the Big Air, Slopestyle, Freestyle and Overall categories, winning both on the night and in the final standings to extend his already-glittering career.

"I knew I could do it," the precocious 20-year-old said.

"I knew I had enough time on this jump, just because I know what I've done before, and I was able to think about the right timing and stuff over the past couple of days.

"I knew I could do it, I just wasn't sure if I was going to be able to do it tonight, but the jump got harder and more solid and I thought, ‘well, heck, maybe we're gonna do it,' so we did it."

Corning had a near-unassailable lead heading into the event, with his Atlanta hegemony securing the crystal globe with 3200 overall points compared to Lamframboise's 2300.

And in the women's event it was Japan's Reira Iwabuchi who held the crystal globe aloft for the second time in two seasons, beating both compatriot Kokomo Murase and Canada's Brooke Voigt on the night with a haul of 170.50 points, while Katie Ormerod finished fourth.

That tally ended Iwabuchi's overall Big Air season on a staggering 2900 points, a mammoth 1280 ahead of second-place Voight in the final standings.

Japanese boarder Miyabi Onitsuka came third in the overall table but Iwabuchi – like Corning – was triumphant both on the night and in the season as a whole.

"I'm happy for the two times I got first place in big air this year," the 18-year-old said.

"I was able to do the tricks I wanted to and this year, and big air competition was so good for me."

