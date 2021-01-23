Dutch snowboarder Glenn de Blois stunned the field to take victory in the first snowboard cross World Cup event of the season in Chiesa in Valmalenco on Saturday.

The win in Italy was the 25-year-old's maiden World Cup success, having not even stepped foot on the podium prior to the weekend, with a previous best finish of fifth place.

But after a day where he raced through the field to take victory in his quarter-final, before progressing to the final after a second-placed finish in the semis, de Blois led from start to finish to cap off a memorable day of racing.

After capitalising on a slow start from Eliot Grondin, he managed to keep the Canadian at bay throughout the course to take the win, with home-favourite Lorenzo Sommariva earning himself a bronze medal.

2019/20 crystal globe winner Alessandro Haemmerle had a day to forget in Italy, with the Austrian failing to get out of his quarter-final as de Blois claimed the win.

In the women's event, Michela Moioli helped herself to a gold medal on home snow, as the Olympic champion cruised past the competition to take top spot.

After finishing second to Faye Gulini in her quarter-final, Moioli turned on the style in her next two races to take the victory, as she turned the tables on the American athlete in the final.

Gulini didn't have enough to deal with the home-favourite in the big showdown, as she had to settle for second, while Czech snowboarder Eva Samkova crossed the line in third.

