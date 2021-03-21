Russia claimed the overall FIS Snowboard World Cup parallel slalom mixed team title for the first time in their history, after Dmitry Loginov and Sofia Nadyrshina clinched top spot at the second and final event in Berchtesgaden, Germany.

The duo had finished third in Bad Gastein, Austria, back in January, but bettered that performance second time round with a historic 0.36s big final win over Switzerland's Dario Caviezel and Julie Zogg.

Victory in Berchtesgaden elevated Loginov and Nadyrshina to 160 points for the season, ten above Austria in second and a further 25 ahead of Switzerland in third.

While Caviezel and Zogg claimed their first podium finish of the 2020/21 campaign in second, German pair Stefan Baumeister and Selina Joerg completed the podium in third.

Baumeister had finished second alongside Cheyenne Loch in Bad Gastein, and small final victory over Austria's Andreas Prommegger and Claudia Riegler with Joerg this time out was good enough for bronze.

