Great Britain's Charlotte Bankes continued her fine form heading into Beijing 2022 with her second snowboard cross World Cup victory in as many days in Krasnoyarsk.

The 2021 world champion added to her victory on Saturday with a repeat of the same podium, holding out France's Chloe Trespeuch and Lindsey Jacobellis of the USA.

Bankes' win strengthened her position at the top of the World Cup rankings, maintaining a calm reign while it was all change below her.

In milder temperatures than yesterday, Bankes fought off a determined Belle Brockhoff, Saturday's fourth place, on the first turn.

The 26-year-old was able to capitalise on a mistake from Brockhoff to consolidate her lead as Trespeuch and Jacobellis again consigned the Australian to the unlucky fourth place in Russia.

Bankes came home clear of the chasing pack and raised her arms aloft to celebrate a second victory of the weekend.

The win on Sunday also marked her third of the year, meaning she has triumphed in the majority of World Cup races this season and now sits 99 points clear of Trespeuch in the overall World Cup standings.

She said: "I feel so great. I had a better day than yesterday as well.

I am a lot happier with my riding today and I managed to feel really good when entering into the big final. I also had some really good starts today, so I feel super happy.

Michela Moioli again took victory in the small final but it was not enough to stop both Trespeuch and Brockhoff from overtaking her in the standings, with Brockhoff putting the Italian into fourth place by just four points.

Bankes had taken victory in every knockout race of the day before claiming top spot in the crucial big final and will hope her red hot form continues as the World Cup heads to Italy.

In the men's race, there was another double winner as Germany's Martin Noerl won for the second time in Russia.

The 28-year-old had to recover from fourth in the opening stages to be sure of victory as Canada's Eliot Grondin led.

Noerl was able to get back on level terms with Grondin, Jakob Dusek and Adam Lambert as the race headed to the jump.

The German landed first to take the inside line into the next turn but was locked in a battle with Austria's Dusek.

Noerl kept his cool and used his winning experience to take the victory ahead of Dusek with Grondin beating Australia's Lambert for the final podium place.

Now three-time World Cup winner Noerl moved top of the World Cup standings, overtaking Alessandro Haemmerle despite the pair sharing the same number of points, with Noerl's victory today seeing him claim the top spot.

