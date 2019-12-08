Fischnaller and Hofmeister record snowboard wins

A good day then for Italian riders in the men's event in Bannoye, where 39-year-old Fischnaller pipped Felicetti, who fell in the final, while quadruple world champion Benjamin Karl of Austria rounded off the podium to pick up 600 FIS points.

In the women's event Switzerland's Julie Zogg was hoping to complete a weekend double after her success in the parallel slalom on Saturday but could only finish seventh, bowing out in the quarter-finals to eventual winner Hofmeister.

The German then dismissed local Natalia Soboleva in the semi-finals, before defeating Switzerland's Ladina Jenny in the final to top the podium.

Sportsbeat 2019