Dario Caviezel took the win in the final men's parallel giant slalom Snowboard World Cup race of 2021 in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Saturday.

The Swiss 26-year-old triumphed after edging out Korean Sang-ho Lee, who had two podiums under his belt already this season, by just 0.06 seconds in a tight final in northern Italy.

Germany's Stefan Baumeister had won the previous leg of the season in Carezza on Thursday, but missed out on the elimination races here after finishing 17th in qualification.

Defending champion from last season Italian Roland Fischnaller had set the pace in qualifying with a time of 1:15.29 but was beaten by Caviezel in the semi.

The women's race went more to form with Ester Ledecka of Czech Republic topping the podium at the same course she had won last year.

The 26-year-old, second in Carezza and fastest in qualifying, was up against Sofiya Nadyrshina after knocking out home favourite Nadya Ochner in the semi-final.

In the end Nadyrshina, who won the first World Cup race in her native Russia earlier this month, was unable to finish, gifting 2018-19 champion Ledecka first place for the first time this season.

The next parallel giant slalom World Cup race takes place in Scuol, Switzerland in the New Year.

