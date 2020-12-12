Italian Roland Fischnaller overcame teammate Aaron March at the season's opening World Cup Parallel Giant Slalom event in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

The two-time Winter Olympian won the men's race in Cortina d'Ampezzo last season before going on to win the overall parallel title as well the parrallel giant slalom title.

And he once again dominated the Tondi di Faloria slope, seeing off German Stefan Baumeister and Austrian Andreas Prommegger to reach the semi-final stage.

Austrian Karl Benjamin provided a stern test in the final four but Fischnaller came through after a brief scare before taking the victory in the final against fellow Italian March.

Fischnaller took the top of the podium with a time 1:15.29, while March crossed the line in 1:16.30 and Benjamin recovered from his semi-final defeat to take bronze in 1:15.99.

"I risked a lot in the semifinals, but I managed to get out of it," said Fischnaller.

"I'm happy because this track always gives me great satisfaction and it's a perfect way to start the season, it gives me and all my teammates great confidence."

