Sean Fitzsimons and Tess Coady soared to the top of the rostrum in Laax with snowboard slopestyle World Cup triumphs in Switzerland.

It was a special day in particular for Fitzsimons, with his triumph in the menâ€™s event a first ever World Cup victory for the American and perhaps improving his chances of Olympic selection.

The 21-year-oldâ€™s score of 80.91 was enough to hold off Norwayâ€™s Stale Sandbech, with the former Olympic silver medallist second with a score of 80.43.

Fitzsimonsâ€™ compatriots Jake Canter and Brock Crouch finished third and fourth respectively.

The American rose to fourth in the overall World Cup standings with Sebastien Toutant, who did not compete, still leading after second-placed Niek van der Velden could only finish eighth.

Coady dominated the womenâ€™s event, with the Australianâ€™s best score of 86.18 seeing her well ahead of the rest of the field and put her firmly top of the podium.

Big Air Olympic champion Anna Gasser had to settle for second with a best score of 78.56, with Germanyâ€™s Annika Morgan in third with 76.61 and Japanâ€™s Reira Iwabuchi just missing out on a podium spot in fourth.

However, Iwabuchi still sits third in the overall standings with Coady up to joint fourth alongside two-time Olympic champion Jamie Anderson.

Neither Anderson or current World Cup leader Kokomo Murase were in action, with Britainâ€™s Katie Ormerod finishing 11th. Sportsbeat 2021

