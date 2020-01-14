Four successive World Cup wins for Hofmeister

It was the first race of the 2019/20 Snowboard World Cup season for Olympic champion Ledecka who had only competed in alpine skiing up until now.

Hofmeister led the overall parallel World Cup standings heading into the event and raced her way to another victory beating Ledecka by 0.63 seconds in the final.

While Switzerland’s Julie Zogg, the reigning world champions in the event, completed the podium after beating Carolin Langenhorst.

In the men’s race Daniele Bagozza beat his compatriot Maurizio Bormolini in the final to claim his second World Cup victory with Stefan Baumeister finishing third.

Sportsbeat 2020