Germany stay unbeaten at mixed parallel slalom World Cup in Piancavallo

Stefan Baumeister and Ramona Theresia Hofmeister were in stunning form as they broke the home crowd's hearts on the Italian slopes, clinching a vital 1,000 World Cup points to advance their lead over Austria to 600 at the top of the table.

Italian duo Daniele Bagozza and Nadya Ochner lie third in the overall standings after their 800 point haul, but it was Baumeister and Hofmeister who produced a searing run to make it two World Cup wins from two in the mixed team discipline.

Austria's third place finish in the Italian Alps was enough to keep them second in the standings, as Andreas Prommegger and Claudia Riegler held off Russia's Dmitry Loginov and Natalia Soboleva in the competition's small final.

And it has been an impressive start to the season from the Austrian duo, coming second in the first event of the campaign in Bad Gastein as the resurgent Baumeister and Hofmeister also romped to victory.

Just two World Cup events remain in the mixed parallel team format, with the circuit travelling to Lackenhof, Austria, in three weekends' time before the competition reaches a climax in Germany's Winterberg.

But with two victories from the first two meets and a maximum points tally at the top of the table, it is the formidable German duo who look the team to beat.

Sportsbeat 2020